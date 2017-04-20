The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Springtime Concert Series

Kim Taylor, Reporter
April 20, 2017

The Norfolk Country Club and the Norfolk Arts Center are excited to once again join forces and host an evening of Jazz at the Club featuring Sioux City’s own Justin Kisor on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Norfolk Country Club. Mr. Kisor will perform in a trio that promises to lift listeners to their feet and invite all to the dance floor.  

Justin Kisor began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 13 with territory bands in Sioux City, IA. By the age of 17, Mr. Kisor was receiving international recognition as a jazz soloist, by becoming 1 of 5 recipients of the Clifford Brown/ Stan Getz Fellowship. This led Kisor to a full ride scholarship to the New School of Jazz at Mannes College in New York City. After seven years in the big apple, Justin Kisor played and or recorded with Wynton Marsalis, Wycliff Gordon, Ben Wolfe, Winard Harper, Nora Jones, Charles Persip, and many more. In 2001, Mr. Kisor was selected to be part of the first class of jazz at the Juilliard School, from where he graduated in 2004. In 2007, Mr. Kisor auditioned and won the open chair in the premier navy jazz ensemble, the United States Navy Band Commodores, based in Washington, D.C. Upon completion of his duties with the Navy, Justin moved back to Sioux City where he currently teaches trumpet at Morningside College, and plays regularly throughout the area. 

This springtime event, now in its third year, is looked forward to by both organizations and their members as a unique experience and seasonal favorite in Norfolk. The Norfolk Arts Center’s performing arts committee works hard to find a high quality and electric performance each year to feature in the venue. Likewise the Norfolk Country Club promises delicious seasonal dinner specials prior to the concert.  

Jazz at the Club begins at 7:00 p.m. in Country Club hall. Tickets are available at the Norfolk Arts Center or online at www.norfolkartscenter.org. Tickets are $25 Public and $20 for NAC members, food and drinks not included. Please call ahead to the Country Club to make dinner reservations prior to performance 402.371.3230.  

For more information, visit www.norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199 or stop in, 305 N. 5th Street Norfolk, NE. 

