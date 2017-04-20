The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast’s Egr named All American

April 20, 2017

NORFOLK – A member of the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team has earned All American honors. Sophomore Maddie Egr has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Women’s Division I Honorable Mention team.

Egr, a 5’11” forward from Yutan, was the primary scoring option for Northeast this season. She led the team in points per game with 13.6, shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 76 percent in free throws. Egr also pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game.

Egr was also named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I First Team.

“To receive All-American recognition is a great honor for Maddie and our women’s basketball program,” said Matt Svehla, Northeast coach. “Maddie had a really good year for us and she represents what every student-athlete should strive to be.  She played very well on the court, she performed great in the classroom and she is a great role model for others to follow. “

Svehla noted a number of skills and qualities Egr brought to the court this season. “She is very team oriented, but Maddie’s percentages and consistency were really key to our success. She brings maturity and readiness every day and that is what made her so valuable. We will definitely miss her next season.”

Egr will play for Midland University in Fremont next year.

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team finished the season 27-4. They qualified for the NJCAA Region XI final this year, where they fell to Iowa Western Community College, 74-69.

