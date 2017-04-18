‘Smurfs’ and ‘Going in Style’ are no match for ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘Beauty’ at box office

Close From left, Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, tries to convince Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, that they must cooperate in DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation) TNS TNS From left, Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, tries to convince Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, that they must cooperate in DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation)

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

LOS ANGELES — Luckily, the box-office beating “The Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast” put on Sony’s new release “Smurfs: The Lost Village” couldn’t make the animated gnomes any more blue.

The Alec Baldwin-voiced baby with a briefcase took the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row with an estimated $26.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating analyst expectations of $25 million.

Disney’s “Beast” came in second with $25 million in its third weekend.

Performing the best of the new releases was “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” with $14.1 million, good for third place. Analysts projected less than $20 million.

“I think it’s within the realm of where we were hoping to be,” said Rory Bruer, Sony’s distribution chief.

Sony Pictures returned to its “Smurfs” franchise, this time with an all-animated version (the first two movies combined computer graphics and live action). In a feminist turn for “The Lost Village,” the Smurf gang meets an all-female tribe led by SmurfWillow, voiced by Julia Roberts.

While “Smurfs” did receive an “A” CinemaScore from moviegoers, it only got a 39 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second-best performing new release was Warner Bros., New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow’s “Going in Style” with $12.5 million.

A remake of the 1979 heist film of the same name, the film stars Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine as geriatric friends who turn to criminal activity when they fall on hard times. The $24 million movie was directed by Zach Braff, best known for the 2004 indie hit “Garden State” and the TV show “Scrubs.”

While the picture received an average B-plus CinemaScore, it nabbed an A-minus from moviegoers over 50, or 72 percent of the total audience. Critics were less pleased; the comedy has a 43 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In fifth place was Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell” with $7.4 million in its second week. The fantastical tale, which was at the center of a “whitewashing” controversy for its casting of Scarlett Johansson, has pulled $31.6 million to date.

The final major new release, Pure Flix’s “The Case for Christ,” debuted to $3.9 million. Analysts projected a less than $10 million take.

———

©2017 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.