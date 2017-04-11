The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast golf competes in Doane Spring Invitational

April 11, 2017

CRETE – The Northeast Community College golf team wrapped up the two-day Doane College Spring Invitational here on Saturday, finishing sixth and tenth.

Friday’s portion of the tournament was played at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln. Coach Kurt Pytleski said windy conditions made the already-challenging golf course even more difficult for the Hawks. Conditions improved on Saturday, which was held at College Heights Golf Course in Crete.

Northeast’s first team shot a 331 on Friday and 307 on Saturday for a two-day total of 638 (+66). Northeast’s B team golfed a 348 on Friday and 332 on Saturday to finish 680 (+108).

Southeast Community College took first place with a two-day total of 580 (+8). Dakota Wesleyan University (SD) finished second with a 609 (+37), and Morningside College was one stroke back for third.

Kean Kontor and Kyle Murray, both of Southeast, tied for medalist honors with 145 (+2) each.

For Northeast’s first team, Brook Klinetobe tied for ninth with a two-day total of 151 (+8). Tyler Lewis fired a 161 (+18); Cameron Bancroft, 162 (+19); Jamy McCoy, 164 (+21); and Brooks Coleman, 174 (+31).

Cody Steuter led Northeast’s B team, shooting a 162 (+19) over both days. Jason Palmer finished with a 166 (+23); Jacob Wright, 171 (+28); Devon Halliwell, 181 (+38); and Christian Stallbaum, 193 (+50).

The Hawks will return to action on Friday, when they travel to Ames, IA, for the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Region XI Preview.

