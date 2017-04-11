The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Nebraska City’s Riege signs to play soccer at Northeast

April 11, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has landed a recruit from Nebraska City to play for the Hawks this fall.

Derek Riege, of Nebraska City High School, will join the Hawks’ soccer lineup in the fall, said Northeast Coach Doug Seigle.

Riege was a four-year starter at defense for the Pioneers and earned All-Conference honors his junior year.

He also played basketball and football for Nebraska City and earned honorable mention in All-State Class B football his senior year.

“Derek is a great student athlete who brings a little size to our defense and can play multiple positions,” said Seigle. “He was a three-sport athlete in high school, and we believe that with a focus on soccer in college, Derek will continue to develop and become a leader for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer program.”

