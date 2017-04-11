Hawks softball goes 2-2 over weekend

MASON CITY, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team tallied two home losses and two road wins over the weekend. On Saturday, the Hawks hosted #8 Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Norfolk, dropping both games, 9-0 and 8-2. On Sunday, the Hawks faced North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City, IA, and swept the Trojans, 9-3 and 8-3.

In Saturday’s first game against DMACC, Ashley Gilsdorf (1-for-2) tallied the only hit for the Hawks. In the second game, Savannah Robertson went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI, and Jade Long finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

“I thought we played well for playing the eighth ranked team in the nation,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “The girls showed some good fight. Moriah Payton pitched an excellent game two for us. If we clean up our defense, the score would look a lot different.”

On Sunday, the first game against NIACC had Teanne Edens going 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Amy Rogers finished 1-for-3 with two runs, a home run and two RBIs; Alyson Romey (1-for-3), a home run, run, and two RBIs; Carlyee Arndt (2-for-2), a double, two runs and an RBI.

The second game saw Robertson going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Kianna Garza finished 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI; Kylie Givens (1-for-1), two base on balls; Arndt (1-for-2), a run and RBI.

The Hawks (19-24 overall, 8-8 in conference) will host #15 Iowa Central Community College on Wednesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Game times will be at 2 and 4 p.m.

Box Score Game 1 – DMACC 9, Northeast 0

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors DMACC 1 0 3 0 3 2 X 9 10 1 Northeast 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 1 0

Box Score Game 2 – DMACC 8, Northeast 2

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors DMACC 0 3 4 0 1 0 0 8 12 0 Northeast 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 7 4

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 9, NIACC 3

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors Northeast 0 0 1 2 3 1 2 9 6 1 NIACC 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 8, NIACC 3