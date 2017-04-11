The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Columbus High golfer signs with Northeast Community College

April 11, 2017

NORFOLK – A senior at Columbus High School has signed to play golf next season at Northeast Community College.

Hawks Coach Kurt Pytleski said he has signed Cabe DeBower. As a sophomore, DeBower qualified for the Class A state golf tournament, where he tied for 30th.

“Cabe is a very good player, but is also a good student and person. He will be a great asset and representative for our golf team and the Northeast community. We are very happy to have him on our team,” said Pytleski.

Andrew Schnoor and Mason Stubbs, both of Randolph, have also signed to play golf for Northeast during the 2017-18 season.

Columbus High golfer signs with Northeast Community College