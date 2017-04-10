Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

Twenty seven Northeast Community College Agriculture students competed in the 2017 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) contest hosted by Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas April 6 – 8.

Northeast students finished fourth out of 24 schools in the 2-year sweepstakes contest.

Here are the contest results:

Agribusiness Contest

Team members were Trevin Foltz, Ben Frisch, Kyle Kleinschmit, and Justin Lee and they placed 1st in Presentation and

Overall. Individually, Justin Lee placed 1st in Knowledge Exam and Overall, Trevin Foltz placed 3rd overall and Ben Frisch placed 4th overall.

Precision Ag Contest

Team members were Alex Benorden, Jon Meis, Kreg Schlautman, and Heath Schroeder and they placed 1st in the Planting division, 2nd in the Spraying division and overall, 4th in the Harvesting division, and 5th in the Data Interpretation division. Individually, Jon Meis placed 1st in the Spraying division, 3rd in the Planting division, and 5th overall, and Kreg Schlautman placed 4th in the Data Interpretation Division and 5th in the Planting Division.

Crops Contest

Team members were Kim Carlson, Jacob Krings, Blake Reimers, and Spencer Olmer and they placed 3rd in Math Practical, Lab Practical and Overall and 4th in Identification and Agronomic Quiz. Individually, Jacob Krings placed 4th in Math Practical and 5th overall.

Computer Applications Contest

Team members were Jack Brown, Stephanie Sorensen, Whitney Kaser, and Tessa Uhing and they placed 3rd overall.

Knowledge Bowl

Team members were Colin Roeber, Kim Carlson, Kreg Schlautman, and Whitney Kaser and they tied for 5th place overall.

Livestock Management

Team members were Colin Roeber, Andrea Pelster, Heath Schroeder, and Jon Meis and they placed 5th overall.

Dairy Judging

Team members were Emily Hausmann, Karly Jensen, Stephanie Kersten, and LaKeisha Wheeler and they placed 5th overall.

Northeast also fielded teams in Livestock Judging and Soils.

Northeast Community College will be hosting the 2018 NACTA Judging Conference April 18 – 21, 2018.