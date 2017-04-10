The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

April 10, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Twenty seven Northeast Community College Agriculture students competed in the 2017 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) contest hosted by Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas April 6 – 8. 

Northeast students finished fourth out of 24 schools in the 2-year sweepstakes contest.

Here are the contest results:

Agribusiness Contest

Team members were Trevin Foltz, Ben Frisch, Kyle Kleinschmit, and Justin Lee and they placed 1st in Presentation and
Overall. Individually, Justin Lee placed 1st in Knowledge Exam and Overall, Trevin Foltz placed 3rd overall and Ben Frisch placed 4th overall.              

Precision Ag Contest

Team members were Alex Benorden, Jon Meis, Kreg Schlautman, and Heath Schroeder and they placed 1st in the Planting division, 2nd in the Spraying division and overall, 4th in the Harvesting division, and 5th in the Data Interpretation division. Individually, Jon Meis placed 1st in the Spraying division, 3rd in the Planting division, and 5th overall, and Kreg Schlautman placed 4th in the Data Interpretation Division and 5th in the Planting Division.

Crops Contest

Team members were Kim Carlson, Jacob Krings, Blake Reimers, and Spencer Olmer and they placed 3rd in Math Practical, Lab Practical and Overall and 4th in Identification and Agronomic Quiz. Individually, Jacob Krings placed 4th in Math Practical and 5th overall.

Computer Applications Contest

 Team members were Jack Brown, Stephanie Sorensen, Whitney Kaser, and Tessa Uhing and they placed 3rd overall.

Knowledge Bowl

Team members were Colin Roeber, Kim Carlson, Kreg Schlautman, and Whitney Kaser and they tied for 5th place overall.

Livestock Management

Team members were Colin Roeber, Andrea Pelster, Heath Schroeder, and Jon Meis and they placed 5th overall.

Dairy Judging

Team members were Emily Hausmann, Karly Jensen, Stephanie Kersten, and LaKeisha Wheeler and they placed 5th overall.

Northeast also fielded teams in Livestock Judging and Soils.

Northeast Community College will be hosting the 2018 NACTA Judging Conference April 18 – 21, 2018.

 

Print Friendly
Fb-Button

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    On the Couch with Melkisedek Moreaux

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Ag students bring home awards from NACTA