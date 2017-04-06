Northeast falls to Iowa Lakes in softball doubleheader

ESTHERVILLE, IA – Northeast Community College Softball Coach Iris Woodhead said errors costs the Hawks in a doubleheader here Wednesday as Iowa Lakes Community College won both games, 8-4 and 10-0.

“Defense made some routine plays today and that was a good positive, but we are still waiting to see an outfielder run through the fence to catch a ball or an infield to full out dive to get a ball,” said a frustrated Woodhead. “Those are the sparks we are missing…that one extra step.”

Woodhead said the Hawks did not play well offensively.

“When we hit a homerun and our runner on base doesn’t touch all the bases, not only do we lose a run, that’s also an out. We had four silly base running errors that led to outs in the first game. It’s hard to score runs if we give the other team free outs. We’ve lost track of our fundamentals. We will work to find them in practice before the weekend hits.”

In the first game, Savannah Robertson went one-four-four with two RBIs; Kianna Garza was one-for-three and one RBI; Claudia Navarro hit one-for-three and Emily Sherstone was two-for-two. Robertson and Garza each hit homeruns while Pitcher Teanne Edens (12-10) took the loss.

In the second game, Edens and Navarro each went one-for-two while Moriah Payton (5-11) was the losing pitcher.

The Hawks (17-22 overall, 6-6 conference) will host Des Moines Area Community College on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka park in Norfolk. Games will be at 2 and 4 p.m. On Sunday, Northeast travels to Mason City, IA, to face North Iowa Area Community College at 1 and 3 p.m.

–###–

Box Score Game 1

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors NECC 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 4 7 0 ILCC 3 2 1 0 2 0 X 8 13 1

Box Score Game 2