Norfolk Noon Optimist Club to Sponsor Huskers vs. Hometown Heroes Basketball Game for Charity

The Huskers vs. Hometown Heroes game is a basketball game between some former Nebraska Husker football players and Norfolk’s hometown heroes including teachers, military service men, EMT’s, police, firefighters, and more.

Former Huskers expected to take part in the event are Sam Cotton, Ross Dzuris, Trey Foster, Ryker Fyfe, Spencer Lindsey, and Brandon Reilly. Northeast Community College men’s basketball coach Dan Anderson will be coaching the hometown heroes. The event will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7 pm in the Norfolk Senior High gym with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets for the game are $5.00 and are available at the door only. There will be a halftime free throw contest in which children will be able to participate in.

There will also be a raffle to win an autographed football and the players will be signing autographs for everyone after the game. All money raised from this event goes to support the children/youth in the Norfolk community.