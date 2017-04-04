The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Hawks softball splits weekend road games

April 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






IOWA FALLS, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team split their road games this weekend. On Saturday, the Hawks dropped two against Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA, 12-4 and 10-6. On Sunday, the Hawks swept Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, 8-0 and 9-4.

In the first game against Iowa Central, Kianna Garza had a three-run home run in the third inning that put the Hawks in the lead. She hit another run in the fourth, but Coach Iris Woodhead said the team was unable to find much energy after that.

“We let one play wipe out all our momentum and weren’t able to regain it,” she said. “Same with game two. We did a great job of capitalizing on their errors but weren’t able to hold back their rally.”

In the first game, Garza finished 2-for-3 with a run, home run and four RBIs. Amy Rogers went 2-for-3 with a run.

Saturday’s second game saw Jade Long going 1-for-3 with a run, double, and two RBIs. Garza went 1-for-4 with an RBI and home run, and Emily Sherstone finished 1-for-2 with a run.

On Sunday against Ellsworth Community College, Northeast’s Teanne Edens pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game.

“Our defense looked great behind (Edens),” said Woodhead. “It took us a little while to adjust at the plate, but once adjustments were made, I thought we played very well.”

Savannah Robertson went 3-for-5 in the first game with a run and RBI. Garza finished 2-for-4 with a run and double; Alyson Romey (2-for-3), three runs, a home run, and an RBI; Sherstone (2-for-4), two RBIs.

“In game two, we swung some hot bats, but with the wind blowing in, our big hits turned into routine pop-outs. (Moriah) Payton did a great job at making their hitters swing at junk and defense again made plays behind her,” said Woodhead.

In the second game, Savannah Robertson went 2-for-5 with a run, double and two RBIs. Garza finished 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIS, while Kylie Givens went 1-for-1 with a run.

“I’m pleased with the two wins against Ellsworth,” said Woodhead. “The girls earned them.”

The Hawks are now 17-20 and 6-4 in conference play. They will travel to Estherville, IA, on Wednesday to face Iowa Lakes Community College at 2 and 4 p.m.

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 4, Iowa Central 12

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 3 1 0 0 X 4 5 3
IA Central 0 1 0 4 5 2 X 12 11 2

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 6, Iowa Central 10

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 6 6 1
IA Central 0 1 0 2 2 5 X 10 12 6

 

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 8, Ellsworth 0

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 1 1 0 3 3 8 11 0
Ellsworth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 9, Ellsworth 4

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 1 2 4 0 0 2 9 7 0
Ellsworth 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 4 10 2
Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Hawks softball splits weekend road games

    Campus

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Hawks softball splits weekend road games