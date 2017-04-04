The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

April 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






ANKENY, IA – The Northeast Community College golf team opened its spring season this weekend at the Iowa Central Community College Invitational played here Saturday and Sunday.

Held at Otter Creek Golf Course, the 36-hole, two-day event was shortened to 27 holes due to rain on Sunday. Iowa Central Community College took first place with a two-day team total of 439. Ottawa University (KS) took second with 442, while Iowa Lakes Community College finished with a 447.

Northeast finished with a two-day total of 479 for seventh place.

Coach Kurt Pytleski said four of his players could not travel to Ankeny for various reasons this weekend, which led to a lack of scoring depth on the team.

“We probably could have scored a little better if we had all of our guys play, but I really liked the effort of the guys we had who could make the trip.”

Jacob Baker of Iowa Lakes took medalist honors with a two-day total of 102. Iowa Central’s Wes Buntenbach was one stroke back.

Jamy McCoy led Northeast with a 117 to tie for 20th. Cameron Bancroft finished with a 118; Brook Klinetobe, 119; Jason Palmer, 129; Devon Halliwell, 131; Christian Stallbaum, 136.

The Hawks will next travel to Crete for the Doane College Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

    Campus

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite