Hawks golf opens spring season at Iowa Central Invite

ANKENY, IA – The Northeast Community College golf team opened its spring season this weekend at the Iowa Central Community College Invitational played here Saturday and Sunday.

Held at Otter Creek Golf Course, the 36-hole, two-day event was shortened to 27 holes due to rain on Sunday. Iowa Central Community College took first place with a two-day team total of 439. Ottawa University (KS) took second with 442, while Iowa Lakes Community College finished with a 447.

Northeast finished with a two-day total of 479 for seventh place.

Coach Kurt Pytleski said four of his players could not travel to Ankeny for various reasons this weekend, which led to a lack of scoring depth on the team.

“We probably could have scored a little better if we had all of our guys play, but I really liked the effort of the guys we had who could make the trip.”

Jacob Baker of Iowa Lakes took medalist honors with a two-day total of 102. Iowa Central’s Wes Buntenbach was one stroke back.

Jamy McCoy led Northeast with a 117 to tie for 20th. Cameron Bancroft finished with a 118; Brook Klinetobe, 119; Jason Palmer, 129; Devon Halliwell, 131; Christian Stallbaum, 136.

The Hawks will next travel to Crete for the Doane College Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.