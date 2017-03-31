Scott Stuber Joins Netflix in Expanded Role to Lead Growing Original Film Initiative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A former vice chairman of worldwide production of Universal Studios, Stuber comes to Netflix with deep ties to the creative community and decades of experience in producing commercially successful and acclaimed motion pictures. Most recently, he founded and ran Bluegrass Films, which produced such hits as Ted, Central Intelligence, and Safe House, among many others. At Universal, he was responsible for many of its critically-acclaimed, award-winning, and commercially-successful films, including the Fast and the Furious franchise, A Beautiful Mind, Seabiscuit, Cinderella Man, Jarhead, 8 Mile, the Bourne franchise, and Meet the Parents and its follow-up films. More than 20 of the films he supervised have grossed over $100 million at the U.S. box office.

“Scott is well known and respected in the film industry. His innovative work and strong talent relationships should help accelerate the Netflix original film initiative as we enter into a new phase of big global productions with some of the greatest directors, actors and writers in the film business,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “This is an unprecedented time of change and opportunity and we look forward to having Scott lead the way as we help evolve the way films are made, distributed and celebrated around the world.”

“Netflix is at the forefront in changing the way entertainment is enjoyed throughout the world, bringing a greater variety of stories to more people than ever before,” said Stuber. “It’s an incredible opportunity to work with a company with such reach and that stands for such diverse quality content for global audiences. I look forward to expanding the foundation and brand Netflix has built with visionary and commercial storytellers.”

Stuber will transition his Universal based production company Bluegrass Films to partner Dylan Clark and the company will continue its TV partnership with Jamie Tarses

