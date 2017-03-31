Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

More 40 than students from Northeast Community College are heading to Grand Island to compete in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, March 30-April 1, 2017. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Students can compete in one of over 90 different contests ranging from Computer Programming to Welding, from Cosmetology to Broadcast News Production, and everything in between.

Dr. Wade Herley, Dean of Business and Technology, says this conference gives students an amazing opportunity. “It is the best way I know of for our students to see just how good they are in their particular discipline. They get the opportunity to compete against the best students in Nebraska, and if they win they get to compete against the best students at nationals in Kentucky.” The State Conference takes place in Grand Island from March 30 to April 1, and the National Conference takes place in Louisville, Kentucky from June 19 to 23.

Two Broadcasting teams are competing from Northeast and they spent the last month practicing and honing their skills.