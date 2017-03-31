The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

Tim Johnson, Reporter
March 31, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More 40 than students from Northeast Community College are heading to Grand Island to compete in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, March 30-April 1, 2017. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Students can compete in one of over 90 different contests ranging from Computer Programming to Welding, from Cosmetology to Broadcast News Production, and everything in between.

Dr. Wade Herley, Dean of Business and Technology, says this conference gives students an amazing opportunity. “It is the best way I know of for our students to see just how good they are in their particular discipline. They get the opportunity to compete against the best students in Nebraska, and if they win they get to compete against the best students at nationals in Kentucky.” The State Conference takes place in Grand Island from March 30 to April 1, and the National Conference takes place in Louisville, Kentucky from June 19 to 23.

Two Broadcasting teams are competing from Northeast and they spent the last month practicing and honing their skills.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

  • Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

    Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”