Northeast golf team kicks off spring season this weekend

NORFOLK – The seven sophomores and three freshmen that comprise Northeast Community College’s golf team begin their spring season this weekend. Northeast opens its season on Saturday at the Iowa Central Community College Invitational at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny, IA.

Hawks Coach Kurt Pytleski said his team has been training hard for the spring season. Their practice regimen consists of lifting weights, hitting balls in a golf simulator and running three miles, two to three days per week, to work on conditioning.

“All the guys have bought in to the fact that in order to improve, they need to gain strength, stamina and hit balls year-round to stay up with the competition. The guys are beginning to see the results of the added strength and the effect that being in better condition has on improving their golf scores.”

This season’s sophomores include Cameron Bancroft, Valentine; Brooks Coleman, Valentine; Devon Halliwell,Elm Creek; Tyler Lewis, Norfolk; Jamy McCoy, Laurel; Jason Palmer, Elm Creek; and Cody Steuter, West Point.

Freshman players include Brook Klinetobe and Christian Stallbaum, both of Stanton; and Jacob Wright,Columbus.

Pytleski said this spring marks the return of Klinetobe, who was unable to complete the fall golf season. Bancroft, who was out last spring with an injury, will also be playing this season.

“With Cameron and Brook back, plus the experience we have coming back with the rest of our sophomores, and the improved play of our freshmen, it makes it very difficult on me as a coach to choose the top five players because the scores and abilities of all our players is so even,” he said.

“Last fall, we had five different players shoot the low score in five different tournaments. It is a good problem to have.”

The Hawks finished tenth and 15th at the Nebraska Intercollegiate Golf Tournament last fall. Lewis shot a two-day total of 160, and Bancroft shot a 161.