Museum Education Intern Norfolk

The Elkhorn Valley Museum (EVM) seeks a summer museum education intern for 9-12 weeks (up to 360 hours) during May-August 2017. This education internship is a cross-disciplinary internship designed to add more nature, science, and history elements into museum exhibits, programs, and visitor experience.

The intern will participate in daily museum activities including opening and closing the museum. About 30% of the internship will be working in the Verges Park garden, staffing the bird library, staffing the historic buildings in Verges Park, or staffing the front desk. The remaining 70% will be spent on specific program or exhibit projects.

Built in 1997, the Elkhorn Valley Museum is a regional museum in the largest city in Northeast Nebraska. EVM’s artifact collection documents the history of the region and includes a variety of items including textiles, furniture, agricultural implements, housewares, and military artifacts. EVM is also home to the Johnny Carson Gallery and the Johnny Carson collection.

For more information please contact Jenna Ganskop, Director of Education for Elkhorn Valley Museum at 402-371-3886.

Please send Cover Letter, Writing Sample, Resume, and list of References to [email protected]

Applicants will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Closing date April 1st or when filled.