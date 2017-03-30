The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Museum Education Intern Norfolk

Kim Taylor
March 30, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Elkhorn Valley Museum (EVM) seeks a summer museum education intern for 9-12 weeks (up to 360 hours) during May-August 2017. This education internship is a cross-disciplinary internship designed to add more nature, science, and history elements into museum exhibits, programs, and visitor experience.

The intern will participate in daily museum activities including opening and closing the museum. About 30% of the internship will be working in the Verges Park garden, staffing the bird library, staffing the historic buildings in Verges Park, or staffing the front desk. The remaining 70% will be spent on specific program or exhibit projects.

Built in 1997, the Elkhorn Valley Museum is a regional museum in the largest city in Northeast Nebraska. EVM’s artifact collection documents the history of the region and includes a variety of items including textiles, furniture, agricultural implements, housewares, and military artifacts. EVM is also home to the Johnny Carson Gallery and the Johnny Carson collection.

For more information please contact Jenna Ganskop, Director of Education for Elkhorn Valley Museum at 402-371-3886.

Please send Cover Letter, Writing Sample, Resume, and list of References to [email protected]
Applicants will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Closing date April 1st or when filled.
Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Museum Education Intern Norfolk

    Campus

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Museum Education Intern Norfolk