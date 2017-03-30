Hawks softball sweeps Southwestern, 6-4 and 10-4

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team has improved to 4-2 in Region XI conference play after sweeping Southwestern Community College in a doubleheader here yesterday. Final scores were 6-4 and 10-4.

In the first game, Savannah Robertson went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Jade Long finished 1-for-2 with two runs, and Amy Rogers (2-for-4) had two RBIs and a double. Alyson Romey (1-for-2) crushed a three-run shot over the fence. Teanne Edens (10-8) pitched eight strikeouts.

The second game saw Kianna Garza going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a home run. Romey (2-for-4) finished with two runs and a double. Claudia Navarro (3-for-4) had two runs and an RBI; Carlyee Arndt (2-for-4), two RBIs. Edens (11-8) pitched 10 strikeouts and also went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, and two RBIs.

“We had some slow starts to both games, but overall we swung the bat well once adjustments were made,” said Hawks Coach Iris Woodhead. “Teanne pitched great today and swung the bat well. I’m pleased with the girls. Collectively, they worked great to earn the wins.”

Northeast is now 15-18 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They will travel to Fort Dodge, IA, to face Iowa Central Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the Hawks will be in Iowa Falls, IA, to play Ellsworth Community College at 12 and 2 p.m.

Box Score Game 1 – Southwestern 4, Northeast 6

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors Southwestern 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 4 3 3 Northeast 0 0 2 0 4 0 X 6 9 0

Box Score Game 2 – Southwestern 4, Northeast 10