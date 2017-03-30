The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Colorado recruits to play baseball at Northeast

March 30, 2017

NORFOLK, NE – Two Colorado high school recruits have signed with Northeast Community College to play baseball next season. Ricardo Juarez, Holly, CO, is a right handed pitcher and Cole Spears, Grand Junction, CO, is behind the plate at catcher.

“Ricardo brings more depth for us on the mound and I am very excited to have him, while Cole is a very good defensive catcher and I look forward to seeing good things from him as well” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach.

Juarez and Spears join a growing list of players who have committed to play for the Hawks during the program’s inaguaral season in 2017-18.

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

