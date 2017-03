Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It’s getting towards the end of the semester and we wanted to find out some of the best excuses students have come up with for not coming to class. Northeast Community College instructors gave us just a few of their stories.