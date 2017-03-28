Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Speaker of the Legislature, Senator Jim Scheer, Norfolk, (left) and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts hold up LB 62 moments after Ricketts signed the bill into law Monday evening at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The legislation, sponsored by Scheer, repeals a nearly 100-year-old ban on public school teachers wearing religious garb while working in schools. Following the bill signing, Ricketts and Scheer participated in a Community Conversation Forum at the College, sponsored the Norfolk Daily News, US Bank and Northeast. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)