Young cast morphs into on-screen 'Power' team

From left, Trini (Becky G), Billy (RJ Cyler), Jason (Dacre Montgomery), Kimberly (Naomi Scott), and Zack (Ludi Lin) in "Power Rangers." (Kimberley French/Lionsgate)

LOS ANGELES — The ‘90s TV show “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” has been adapted into a big screen version. This time the “Power Rangers” are more serious and the special effects a lot bigger and bolder.

Just like the original TV series, the actors brought together to play the five heroes from Angel Grove are relative unknowns. The following is information on the new team of young actors playing the colorful heroes and an update on the players from the original series.

RED RANGER (JASON)

Played in film by: Dacre Montgomery

Who he is: The 22-year-old Australian will be appearing next in “Safe Neighborhood.”

Challenge of taking on a role played by so many others: “There was a huge intensity from the creatives to add our own touch. I’m a newcomer, so what do I know? I think we are very fortunate and lucky to have the opportunity to bring our own spice to the roles.”

Played in original TV series by: Austin St. John, who is now a paramedic in Washington, D.C.

BLACK RANGER (ZACK)

Played in film by: Ludi Lin

Who he is: Credits for the 29-year-old Chinese actor include “Marco Polo” and “Level Up!”

What message he wants moviegoers to get: “I hope a lot of young people go and see this movie, and I hope that they feel what I felt when I saw superheroes on the screen as a kid. The most important message is to be yourself and your imperfections are the things that make you unique. As long as you find people who are good around you who accept you for your imperfections and accept you for yourself, you guys can get together and do something better.”

Played in original TV series by: Walter Jones, who continues to act.

PINK RANGER (KIMBERLY)

Played in film by: Naomi Scott

Who she is: Among the roles for the 23-year-old British performer is “The 33.”

About preparing for the role: “Becky and I trained before we actually got to Vancouver. I think it was more about having the stamina to get through the shoot. It was more for us in terms to be strong. It wasn’t an aesthetic thing. It was important for us to be more like normal girls in high school.”

Played in original TV series by: Amy Jo Johnson, who went on to star in the series “Flashpoint.”

YELLOW RANGER (TRINI)

Played in film by: Becky G

Who she is: Along with having a No. 1 hit on Billboard Latin Charts with “Can’t Get Enough,” the 20-year-old Californian has appeared on “Austin & Ally” and “Empire.”

On dealing with fight scenes: “I grew up in Inglewood so the concept of fighting was very natural to me. This person is not your opponent but your partner. So fighting for camera and safety zones was very new to a lot of us. It was a lot of fun.”

Played in original TV series by: Thuy Trang, who died in 2001.

BLUE RANGER (BILLY)

Played in film by: RJ Cyler

Who he is: The 22-year-old Florida native is best known for “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”

What he liked about his role: “It was exciting to play a character who was on the (autism) spectrum mostly because it challenged me to learn about something I had no idea about. It was like starting school over again. It also rekindled a friendship from my high school days. I called my friend Andre to get some insight because Andre is on the spectrum, but he’s one of the most brilliant minds I ever came in contact with. It was cool to step into that world and do that role justice.”

Played in original TV series by: David Yost, who now works behind the scenes in TV production.

