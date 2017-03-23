The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Meal Preparation for a Healthy Lifestyle

Mark Lange, Reporter
March 23, 2017

Not being prepared when it comes to meals and snacks could be sabotaging your success at healthy eating? Learn how to design a weekly meal plan, write a grocery shopping list, and prep your meals for up to one week.  This may seem daunting and sound complicated, but with some tips and guidance you will find that it can be fun, flexible, and rewarding in the end.  Handouts, recipes and samples will be offered in the class Sat., April 1 from 9-11 am in LLLC.

Instr. T. Collison. $25. CRN# 70488

