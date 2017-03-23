Meal Preparation for a Healthy Lifestyle





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Not being prepared when it comes to meals and snacks could be sabotaging your success at healthy eating? Learn how to design a weekly meal plan, write a grocery shopping list, and prep your meals for up to one week. This may seem daunting and sound complicated, but with some tips and guidance you will find that it can be fun, flexible, and rewarding in the end. Handouts, recipes and samples will be offered in the class Sat., April 1 from 9-11 am in LLLC.

Instr. T. Collison. $25. CRN# 70488