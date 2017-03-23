Hawks softball splits doubleheader with North Platte

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team split a doubleheader with North Platte Community College here yesterday. The Knights claimed the first win, 6-4, while the Hawks won the second, 5-0.

In game one, Northeast was able to tie the game 4-4 in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Teanne Edens led with a double, but the Hawks were unable to utilize the three chances they had to score her. The Knights scored two runs in the ninth to seal the win.

“We gave North Platte a lot of chances in the first game, and that hurt us,” said Coach Iris Woodhead. “Lack of fundamentals hurt us on both sides. We didn’t play catch very well or situational hit well, either.”

Edens pitched seven strikeouts in game one. Jade Long went 3-for-4 with a double, while Kianna Garza finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Claudia Navarro (2-for-4) had an RBI and a home run.

In game two, Edens threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts.

“Teanne pitched a fantastic game, even after North Platte hitters faced her the first game,” said Woodhead. “She was in top form, and our defense was stellar behind her.”

Savannah Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ashley Gilsdorf finished 2-for-2 with a triple and sacrifice fly, and Alyson Romey went 2-for-4.

“I was pleased with our hitters as well,” said Woodhead. “Situationally, we were advancing runners and scoring runners. It was a great game. I feel good about going into our conference play after that win.”

The Hawks (11-16) will open Region XI conference play this weekend in two doubleheaders at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. On Saturday, they face Iowa Lakes Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. On Sunday, Northeast takes on North Iowa Area Community College at 12 and 2 p.m.

Box Score Game 1 – North Platte 6, Northeast 4

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Runs Hits Errors NPCC 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 2 6 9 1 Northeast 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 4 10 7

Box Score Game 2 – North Platte 0, Northeast 5