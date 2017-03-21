The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Driver’s Ed Classes

Kim Taylor, Reporter
March 21, 2017

This is a Provisional Operators Permit Driver Training course for individuals 14-17 years old. You will acquire the basic skills to operate a vehicle. Bring Learner’s or School permit to the first class. 20 hours of classroom and at least 6 hours of driving are required. The book is provided for the class. Parents/Guardians are asked to attend the first part of the first class along with the student. The driving experience will be arranged with the student.

The class meets on Wednesday, April 12th, 5-9:15 p.m., Wednesdays 19th, 26th, May 3rd, 5:30-8:45 p.m., and Mondays 24th, May 1st, 5:30-8:45 p.m. for the classroom portion.   The driving time will be arranged between student and instructor.  

Please contact Donna at 402-844-7216 or [email protected] with questions. To register please call Pam at 402-844-7000 or Donna. No online registration for this course.  Classes will be held at Norfolk Public High School Room 401.  The cost of this class is $295.  

Class Info: TRAN5110 – CRN#70018/70019  Future sessions available as well beginning May 30th and June 12th.

Driver’s Ed Classes