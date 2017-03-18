Non-Credit Class-Intermediate Computers
March 18, 2017
March 22nd – INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER III by Instructor P. Schuckman
This class is for the person who has some computer knowledge. Students will be taught intermediate computer skills using the Windows Operating System. Students in this class will review and build upon skills learned in Intermediate Computers I and Intermediate Computers II. Students will learn how to install and remove programs, basic computer maintenance such as Disk Cleanup and Defragmenter and customizing your Windows Operating System. This class is taught at a very relaxed pace with significant hands-on practice of each concept.
Wed. March 22nd, 6-9 pm in the LifeLong Learning Center. The cost of this class is $30.
Class Info: INFO5510/17S – CRN#70182
