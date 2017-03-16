The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

Bryce Wheaton, Reporter
March 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Digital Animation is very important in the entertainment industry. It provides the viewer with a visual that helps them understand what they are watching. Whether you are watching your favorite television show, movie, news channel, or YouTube video, almost every piece of media will contain digital animation. These pieces often look short and simple but the work that goes into them is much more tedious and time consuming. The Viewpoint’s Bryce Wheaton has the story.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    On The Couch with a new American Citizen

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    Northeast students get ready for spring break

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Campus

    Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

  • Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

    Activities

    Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website