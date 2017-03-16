Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website
March 16, 2017
Digital Animation is very important in the entertainment industry. It provides the viewer with a visual that helps them understand what they are watching. Whether you are watching your favorite television show, movie, news channel, or YouTube video, almost every piece of media will contain digital animation. These pieces often look short and simple but the work that goes into them is much more tedious and time consuming. The Viewpoint’s Bryce Wheaton has the story.
