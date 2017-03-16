The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

March 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Northeast students are encouraged to to help Leprechaun Eldo find his pots ‘o’ gold on Friday, March 17 which is Saint Patrick’s Day.  Eldo is a Student Activities member, very forgetful, and he has left his pots ‘o’ gold, all over campus. If students find these golden treasures, they should take a selfie with it, post it on SAC social media and that will enter them to win the big Pot ‘O’ Gold.  Instructions are below, and good luck! 

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    On The Couch with a new American Citizen

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Northeast students get ready for spring break

  • Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

    Campus

    Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!