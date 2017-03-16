Leprechaun Eldo needs your help!

Northeast students are encouraged to to help Leprechaun Eldo find his pots ‘o’ gold on Friday, March 17 which is Saint Patrick’s Day. Eldo is a Student Activities member, very forgetful, and he has left his pots ‘o’ gold, all over campus. If students find these golden treasures, they should take a selfie with it, post it on SAC social media and that will enter them to win the big Pot ‘O’ Gold. Instructions are below, and good luck!