The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

Mark Lange

Mark Lange

Mark Lange, Reporter
March 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Northeast Student Activities Association (SAC) arranged a karaoke night at Hawk’s landing on Wednesday, March 15th as part of the Wacky Wednesday weekly activity. Northeast students had fun singing popular songs in hopes of winning over $400 dollars worth of prizes. Each contestant was judged by a panel of judges from the SAC club. Free SAC shirts were given out all night. Patrons of the event say that annual karaoke night is one of the more popular Wacky Wednesday activities they have.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    On The Couch with a new American Citizen

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    Northeast students get ready for spring break

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Campus

    Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

  • Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

    Activities

    Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing