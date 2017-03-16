Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing





The Northeast Student Activities Association (SAC) arranged a karaoke night at Hawk’s landing on Wednesday, March 15th as part of the Wacky Wednesday weekly activity. Northeast students had fun singing popular songs in hopes of winning over $400 dollars worth of prizes. Each contestant was judged by a panel of judges from the SAC club. Free SAC shirts were given out all night. Patrons of the event say that annual karaoke night is one of the more popular Wacky Wednesday activities they have.