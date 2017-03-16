The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

Kim Taylor, Reporter
March 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Northeast Community College Students Look what’s coming up!
This Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day – be on the look out for great campus activities.

Monday night at the movies- Why Him? -9:30 p.m. at Cox Theater- free pop and popcorn to the first 50 people. Free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests

Wacky Wednesday- Laser Tag- 10 p.m.- Midnight at the YMCA- laser tag, basketball, volleyball, swimming and racquetball – free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests.

Have a safe and lucky weekend!

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Karaoke Kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    On The Couch with a new American Citizen

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Northeast students get ready for spring break

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Campus

    Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

  • Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

    Activities

    Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!