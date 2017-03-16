Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Northeast Community College Students Look what’s coming up!

This Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day – be on the look out for great campus activities.

Monday night at the movies- Why Him? -9:30 p.m. at Cox Theater- free pop and popcorn to the first 50 people. Free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests