Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!
March 16, 2017
Northeast Community College Students Look what’s coming up!
This Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day – be on the look out for great campus activities.
Monday night at the movies- Why Him? -9:30 p.m. at Cox Theater- free pop and popcorn to the first 50 people. Free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests
Wacky Wednesday- Laser Tag- 10 p.m.- Midnight at the YMCA- laser tag, basketball, volleyball, swimming and racquetball – free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests.
Have a safe and lucky weekend!
