Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

Kim Taylor
March 15, 2017

March 25th or April 1st – INITIALS PAINTING by Instructor H. Gates.
Create an acrylic on canvas image of a chosen initial or favorite letter.  With the initial being the subject of your painting, you will also learn about and choose from various background designs including chevron, smooth color gradient, textured blending and more.  Each initial painting will also include two design elements to customize your painting to your personal style and preferences.  Instructor will share during both class sessions various painting techniques and design ideas.  Supplies will be provided and included in the cost of the class.

Sat. March 25th or on April 1st from 8:30-11:30 am in the Life Long Learning Center, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, NE.  The cost of this class is $72.  Please contact the registrar’s office at (402) 844-7000 to register.
Class Info: ARTS5163/17S – CRN#70164

