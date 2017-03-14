The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Northeast softball games on Tuesday postponed to Friday

March 14, 2017

NORFOLK – Due to weather conditions, Tuesday’s softball doubleheader between Northeast Community College and Central Community College in Columbus have been postponed.

The games will be played on Friday, March 17, at 1 and 3 p.m., in Columbus.

Also this week, the Hawks will host Southeast Community College on Thursday at 4 and 6 p.m., and then host Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, at 1 and 3 p.m. Games will be played at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.

Northeast softball games on Tuesday postponed to Friday