Northeast softball games on Tuesday postponed to Friday

NORFOLK – Due to weather conditions, Tuesday’s softball doubleheader between Northeast Community College and Central Community College in Columbus have been postponed.

The games will be played on Friday, March 17, at 1 and 3 p.m., in Columbus.

Also this week, the Hawks will host Southeast Community College on Thursday at 4 and 6 p.m., and then host Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, at 1 and 3 p.m. Games will be played at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.