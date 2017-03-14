Northeast softball earns second sweep of season

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College softball team has tallied its second sweep of the season after defeating Cloud County Community College (KS) here yesterday. The Hawks won both games, 6-5 and 17-16.

In their previous meeting at the Cloud County tournament last weekend, the Hawks fell to the T-Birds, 9-7.

“We showed some desire today,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “Amy (Rogers) had a walk-off single in the first game, and Savannah (Robertson) had a walk-off in the second. Both were very exciting!”

In game one, Robertson went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Rogers (2-for-4) finished with two RBIs, and Claudia Navarro went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI.

“In the second game, we made it extremely tough on ourselves with the amount of errors we made, but with our limited roster, we need to realize a replacement isn’t always available,” said Woodhead. “So if we want to compete at a high level as a team, all players need to be able to perform for us.”

Game two saw Robertson going 3-for-6 with two runs and three RBIs. Kianna Garza (3-for-4) tallied three runs, two home runs and five RBIs; Teanne Edens (3-for-5), three runs, three RBIs and a double; Navarro (2-for-5), two runs, a home run and two RBIs; Kylie Givens (2-for-5), two runs and two doubles.

“I’m excited for the girls on their well-deserved sweep,” said Woodhead. “Teanne again pitched two great games, and our hitters swung the bat well.”

Northeast (6-13) will next face Central Community College in Columbus on Tuesday at 5 and 7 p.m. The Hawks’ doubleheader against Friends University JV, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.

Box Score Game 1 – Cloud County 5, Northeast 6

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors Cloud Co. 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 5 9 2 Northeast 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 6 9 3

Box Score Game 2 – Cloud County 16, Northeast 17