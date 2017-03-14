Four Hawks players named to the ICCAC All-Conference Team

Maddie Egr, ICCAC all-conference first team

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

NORFOLK – Four members of the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team have earned postseason honors.

Maddie Egr and Mykala Baylor have been named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) All-Conference First Team. They join three players from Iowa Western Community College and one player from Marshalltown Community College in earning first team honors.

Egr, a 5’11” sophomore forward from Yutan, was the primary scoring option for Northeast this season. She led the team in points per game with 13.6 points on an efficient 61.9 percent from the field. Egr also pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game and dished out 1.5 assists per contest.

Baylor, a 6’3” freshman from South Bend, IN, made her presence felt in the paint all year, averaging 13.3 points per contest and pulled down a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. Baylor shot an effective 59.6 percent which was good for 12th in the nation. Baylor was also 13th in the nation in total blocks this season, sending back 65 shots.

Two other members of the Hawks were named to the ICCAC Honorable Mention Team – Maeva Kitantou, a 5’8” sophomore guard from Orleans, France, and Aida Santana, a 6’1” sophomore forward from theCanary Islands, Spain.

The Hawks were defeated by Iowa Western in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI final over the weekend, 74-69.

Northeast may qualify for one of eight at-large bids to the NJCAA national tournament. At-large qualifiers will be announced later this month.