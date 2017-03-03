Netflix Champions European Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Netflix is bringing the best in entertainment to Europe and as one of the top producers of high quality European content, the best of Europe to the world.

BERLIN, March 1, 2017 – Netflix, the world’s leading global Internet TV service, is now among the leading producers and distributors of high quality European entertainment. Since 2012, Netflix has committed more than $1.75 billion* to European productions (licensed, original and co-productions), an ever growing investment that to date includes more than 90 original productions in various stages of development.

The original content – which spans series, films, documentaries, kids shows and stand-up specials – includes upcoming titles like Dark, Netflix first original series from Germany, a gripping crime thriller series from Italy called Suburra, and Las chicas del cable, a romantic 1920s inspired drama from Spain, all of which Netflix showcased today at a press conference in Berlin.

Netflix also today confirmed new series TROY: Fall of a City, Black Earth Rising and The Spy, which the service is co-producing in association with BBC One, BBC Two and Canal Plus respectively. These add to a growing line-up of European co-productions including Marcella (ITV), Kiss Me First (Channel 4), Watership Down (BBC), La catedral del mar(Antena 3), Rita (TV2 Denmark) and El ministerio del tiempo (RTVE), as well as licensed series, including The Break (RTBF), Nobel (NRK), Cannabis (Arte), Bordertown (YLE), No Second Chance (TF1), Call My Agent! (France 2), Case (RUV), Beau Sejour (VRT) and The Same Sky (ZDF), among others.

And it’s not just those in Europe who will be excited for this new programming. From Netflix original series like the Golden Globe winning The Crown and Marseille and films like 7 años to exclusive stand-up specials from Gad Elmaleh, Jandino Asporaat and Dieter Nuhr, European content is being enjoyed globally by the more than 93 million Netflix members around the world.

“Great storytelling knows no geographic bounds. After four years of original programming and filming in 18 countries, we know compelling stories can come from anywhere and no matter their origin, can resonate with audiences around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer. “In fact, of the European shows available on Netflix last year, more than half of watchers came from outside of Europe, which is why we are confident our upcoming slate of international shows will be enjoyed by viewers in their home countries and beyond.”

While in Berlin, Netflix also unveiled details for new and returning original series, films, documentaries and more, including…