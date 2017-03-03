Netflix Champions European Entertainment

BERLIN, March 1, 2017 – Netflix, the world’s leading global Internet TV service, is now among the leading producers and distributors of high quality European entertainment. Since 2012, Netflix has committed more than $1.75 billion* to European productions (licensed, original and co-productions), an ever growing investment that to date includes more than 90 original productions in various stages of development.
The original content – which spans series, films, documentaries, kids shows and stand-up specials – includes upcoming titles like Dark, Netflix first original series from Germany, a gripping crime thriller series from Italy called Suburra, and Las chicas del cable, a romantic 1920s inspired drama from Spain, all of which Netflix showcased today at a press conference in Berlin.
Netflix also today confirmed new series TROY: Fall of a City, Black Earth Rising and The Spy, which the service is co-producing in association with BBC One, BBC Two and Canal Plus respectively. These add to a growing line-up of European co-productions including Marcella (ITV), Kiss Me First (Channel 4), Watership Down (BBC), La catedral del mar(Antena 3), Rita (TV2 Denmark) and El ministerio del tiempo (RTVE), as well as licensed series, including The Break (RTBF), Nobel (NRK), Cannabis (Arte), Bordertown (YLE), No Second Chance (TF1), Call My Agent! (France 2), Case (RUV), Beau Sejour (VRT) and The Same Sky (ZDF), among others.
And it’s not just those in Europe who will be excited for this new programming. From Netflix original series like the Golden Globe winning The Crown and Marseille and films like 7 años to exclusive stand-up specials from Gad Elmaleh, Jandino Asporaat and Dieter Nuhr, European content is being enjoyed globally by the more than 93 million Netflix members around the world.
“Great storytelling knows no geographic bounds. After four years of original programming and filming in 18 countries, we know compelling stories can come from anywhere and no matter their origin, can resonate with audiences around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer. “In fact, of the European shows available on Netflix last year, more than half of watchers came from outside of Europe, which is why we are confident our upcoming slate of international shows will be enjoyed by viewers in their home countries and beyond.”
While in Berlin, Netflix also unveiled details for new and returning original series, films, documentaries and more, including…
- Official teaser trailer released for Dark, the first Netflix original series from Germany
- Images from the first Netflix original series from Italy, Suburra
- Key art and new images released for the first Netflix original series from Spain, Las chicas del cable, which is confirmed for a second season
- Season two of Chelsea, premiering globally Friday, April 14, is expanding to one hour, giving her the opportunity to dig deeper into fascinating stories from the US and all around the world. This season, Chelsea will go to India to attend a traditional wedding (definitely not her wedding), to Paris to learn about French politics and to the UK to put her irreverent spin on the class system and tackle Brexit with a little help from comedian Eddie Izzard. Back in Los Angeles, she’ll have unfiltered, wildly candid and revealing conversations with celebrities and politicians in front of a live studio audience. Our only concern is whether the new travel ban will allow Chelsea back in the United States.
- Announcement of the new comedic travel series, Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father. In this new series, Jack Whitehall, a popular young comedian, and his father, a posh old-school Englishman, travel together throughout Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia) where they’ll learn a lot about the world and maybe a little about each other. The series begins shooting this month.
- Comedy Lovesick, written and created by Tom Edge, has been confirmed for a third season
- Production on season 2 of Marseille begins Tuesday, April 18 in Marseille. New characters will join the cast, including a young woman politician of the far-right French Party
- First look teaser trailer released for the film War Machine, a provocative satire directed by David Michôd and starring Brad Pitt, arriving globally Friday, May 26
- New co-production announcements:
- TROY: Fall of a City – an epic tale of love, revenge, and intrigue centered around the events of the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen. Joining BBC One and UK producers Wild Mercury in association with Kudos, the series is written by David Farr (The Night Manager), directed by Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero), executive produced by Derek Wax (Humans, The Hour) and David Farr, and produced by Barney Reisz (Black Mirror, Elizabeth I). The series is due to start filming on location in South Africa in March and will premiere in the UK on BBC One and globally outside of the UK on Netflix.
- Black Earth Rising – a labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes and the personal, legal and political turmoil it ignites. Written and directed by Hugo Blick (Honourable Woman, The Shadow Line) and produced by Greg Brenman’s Drama Republic (Honourable Woman, Doctor Foster). Netflix joins the BBC as partners on this new series that will premiere in the UK on BBC Two and globally outside of the UK on Netflix.
- The Spy – tells the astonishing true story of Israel’s most prominent spy Eli Cohen, an Egyptian Jew, who in the beginning of the 60s operated undercover in Syria. His unprecedented infiltration into the top military and political echelons changed the face of the Middle East but came at a very high personal cost. The series, from French producer Alain Goldman’s Legende Films (La Vie en Rose, Babylon AD) and written and directed by Gideon Raff (Prisoners of War, Homeland), will premiere in France on Canal Plus and globally outside of France on Netflix.
- Trailer debut for 13 Reasons Why, the latest Young Adult drama from Netflix based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher. Executive produced by Selena Gomez, with episodes directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), all 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why launch globally on Friday, March 31.
- GLOW, executive produced by Orange is the New Black’s Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann and created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black), sets global launch date for Friday, June 23 and shares date announcement
- First look teaser released for new original series MINDHUNTER, which will premiere globally on Netflix in October. MINDHUNTER features Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless). The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac), Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna), Tobias Lindholm (A War, A Hijacking) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror, U Want Me 2 Kill Him?). Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead) Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) are Executive Producers.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.