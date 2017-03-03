The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

Tim Johnson, Reporter
March 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






You have the chance to become a published author and even win some prize money. All you need to do is send your creative work to Bonnie Johnson-Bartee to be featured in Northeast Community College’s “Voices Out of Nowhere.”

Bonnie Johnson-Bartee is looking for any students interested in having their work featured in the “Voice Out of Nowhere” annual publication.  Students can submit poetry, essays, artwork, photography, and fiction or non-fiction prose. Students can submit any number of entries in any number of categories. You don’t even need to be a writer or an artist to enter.

You can even win prizes! First place in poetry and prose get $75 each, and Second place get $25. First place for artwork gets featured on the cover and bookmarks given out at the Visiting Writers series. Even if you don’t win, you can put ‘published author’ or ‘artist’ on your résumé.

Bookmark featuring “Deep Sea Creature” by Benjamin Klabunde

The book will be revealed on Arts Night on May 3. Students will also read their works aloud and have their artwork on display.

If you want to submit something, you can send it to [email protected] or slide it under the door of Ag Allied Health 245, just make sure you include your name and address. Submissions are due March 20 at 1 pm.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Campus

    FFA student uses competition as a career builder

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?

  • Reporter

    Campus

    On The Couch with a new American Citizen

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Northeast students get ready for spring break

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

  • Reporter

    Activities

    Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!

  • Reporter

    Activities

    Wood Pallet Decor- Hartington Campus

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks- Valentines Day

  • Reporter

    Campus

    SGA WANTS YOU!

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Northeast Nebraska loses a legacy

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Can you hear the “Voices Out of Nowhere”?