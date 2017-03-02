On The Couch with a new American Citizen





Northeast Community College has a student that recently received his citizenship to the United States while working and attending classes. Viewpoint reporter Kim Taylor sat down with Abdirahman Jama to talk about moving from Somalia to Sioux City and what it took to become an American citizen.