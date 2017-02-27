The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Non-Credit Classes offered through Northeast Community College

Kimberly Taylor
February 27, 2017

March 7th – CONFLICT MANAGEMENT by Instructor D. Kuester
This something that companies and managers need to deal with. Conflict significantly affects employee morale, turnover, and litigation, which affects the prosperity of a company, either constructively or destructively.  Turnover can cost a company 200% of the employee’s annual salary. This session will show leaders, not only how to manage conflict, but the importance of why they are doing it.

Tues. March 7th, 9-12 pm at the Norfolk Area Chamber, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.,  Norfolk, NE. The cost of this class is $120.  Please contact the registrar’s office at (402) 844-7000 to register.
Class info:  BSAD5130/17S – CRN#70147

March 6th and 8th – MICROSOFT EXCEL 2016 – LEVEL 1 by Instructor: C. Miller
Explore the essentials of Microsoft Excel to analyze, manage and share data of all kinds.  Learn to construct and modify worksheets, incorporate formulas and functions, navigate worksheets and workbooks with ease, and use simple functions and formatting techniques to evaluate and organize your data effectively.  

Mon. Mar. 6th and Wed. Mar. 8th, 1-4 pm in the Lifelong Learning Center.  The cost of this class is $60.  To register contact the registrar’s office at (402) 844-7000.
Class info: INFO5115/17S – CRN#70178

March 8th – INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER I by Instructor P. Schuckman.
This class is for the person who has some computer knowledge and can use the mouse and keyboard.  The student will be taught intermediate computer skills using the Windows Operating System.  Concepts will include starting programs, working with files and folders, tool bars, keyboard shortcuts and word processing tools such as cut, copy, paste.  Students will be taught how to insert pictures and text into a document. This class is taught at a very relaxed pace with significant hands-on practice of each concept.

Wed., Mar. 8th, 6-9 pm in the Lifelong Learning Center. The cost of this class is $30. Please contact the registrar’s office at (402) 844-7000 to register.
Class info: INFO5210/17S – CRN#70179

 

