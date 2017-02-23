Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Escape Rooms are sweeping the nation. An Escape Room is a physical adventure game in which players are placed in a room and use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles to escape within a set time limit. Student Activities Council has one HERE on campus FREE with your Northeast ID!

Escape rooms involve teams of 4-8 people working together to solve a series of puzzles in under 60 minutes to escape. FREE glow in the dark t-shirt to the first 100 students to participate.

Email [email protected] to schedule your teams great escape! Due to popular demand, the escape room will be available by appointment until the end of April.

(Available to the public for $40 per team of 4-8)