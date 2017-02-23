The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Escape Rooms Here at Northeast!

Kimberly Taylor
February 23, 2017

Escape Rooms are sweeping the nation. An Escape Room is a physical adventure game in which players are placed in a room and use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles to escape within a set time limit.  Student Activities Council has one HERE on campus FREE with your Northeast ID!

Escape rooms involve teams of 4-8 people working together to solve a series of puzzles in under 60 minutes to escape. FREE glow in the dark t-shirt to the first 100 students to participate.
Email [email protected] to schedule your teams great escape! Due to popular demand, the escape room will be available by appointment until the end of April.
(Available to the public for $40 per team of 4-8)

Photo: (Courtesy Northeast Community College)
Members of the Northeast Community College softball team attempt to figure out clues at the desk of Dr. Robert Cox, former college president, as it may have appeared in 1973.

Tags:

