Wood Pallet Decor- Hartington Campus

March 8/9, 2017

Northeast Community College’s Hartington campus is offering Wood Pallet Spring Decorating classes on 2 separate days, March 8th and 9th, through instructor Flamig.

Get into the spirit by making a simple and attractive spring decoration for your home. Using wood pallets, paint and a little creativity, you can create a reversible Leprechaun for St. Patrick’s day or a bunny or Easter cross for the Easter season that will show your readiness for spring to begin. In this fun and interactive class, the instructor will walk you through the planning and construction stages, and you will assemble and paint your holiday project in class.

All materials are included in the class cost of $40. The classes run from 6:00-9:00pm.

March 8th class will be held at the Hartington-Newcastle Public School in Hartington, NE. The class name is HOEC5135 and the CRN number is 70349.

March 9th class will be held at the Lied Lincoln Township Library in Wausa, NE. The class name is HOEC5135 and the CRN number is 70353.

You can register by going to this link on the Northeast website. For more information on the classes or to register by phone, call 800-348-9033 ext. 7000.