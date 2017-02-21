Northeast softball swept by Iowa Western, 9-0 and 18-1
February 21, 2017
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team took on Iowa Western Community College here Saturday. The Hawks fell by 9-0 in the first game and 18-1 in the second.
Northeast recorded zero hits and zero runs in the first game.
In the second game, Kianna Garza (2-for-2) scored the day’s lone run for the Hawks in the fourth inning. Garza hit a double, Alyson Romey bunted her to third and Garza was able to score on a fielder’s choice by Emily Sherstone.
Northeast (1-5) will return to action tomorrow when they take on Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Game times are 4 and 6 p.m.
Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 0, Iowa Western 9
|Inning
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|0
|6
|IWCC
|3
|1
|0
|5
|X
|X
|X
|9
|12
|0
Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 1, Iowa Western 18
|Inning
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X
|X
|1
|2
|4
|IWCC
|6
|0
|5
|7
|X
|X
|X
|18
|17
|0
