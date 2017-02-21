The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast softball swept by Iowa Western, 9-0 and 18-1

February 21, 2017

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team took on Iowa Western Community College here Saturday. The Hawks fell by 9-0 in the first game and 18-1 in the second.

Northeast recorded zero hits and zero runs in the first game.

In the second game, Kianna Garza (2-for-2) scored the day’s lone run for the Hawks in the fourth inning. Garza hit a double, Alyson Romey bunted her to third and Garza was able to score on a fielder’s choice by Emily Sherstone.

Northeast (1-5) will return to action tomorrow when they take on Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Game times are 4 and 6 p.m.

 

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 0, Iowa Western 9

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 0 6
IWCC 3 1 0 5 X X X 9 12 0

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 1, Iowa Western 18

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 0 1 0 X X 1 2 4
IWCC 6 0 5 7 X X X 18 17 0
Northeast softball swept by Iowa Western, 9-0 and 18-1