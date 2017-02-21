The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Hawks come up short against Iowa Western, 86-81

February 21, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was unable to overcome conference rival Iowa Western Community College here Saturday. The Hawks dropped their final home game of the regular season, 86-81.

Milan Skundric led the Hawks with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kyle McKinley put up 16 points and eight rebounds, while Vance Johnson finished with nine points and ten rebounds.

The Reivers were led by De’Quon Lake with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Northeast (21-8) will wrap up regular season play on Saturday, February 25, when they travel to Marshalltown, IA, to face Marshalltown Community College in a 7 p.m. game.

Hawks come up short against Iowa Western, 86-81