SWING DANCE – West Point Campus

Kimberly Taylor
February 18, 2017

March 6, 2017

Northeast Community College’s West Point campus is offering Swing Dance classes in the evenings starting March 6th through March 20th. The instructor is Deb Daehnke.

Join the fun in this beginner class for West Coast Swing! Learn the basic steps, rhythm and simple turns. Having a partner is strongly encouraged but it is possible to learn the basic rhythm and steps without one. Don’t miss out! Sign up today! (Please wear smooth-soled comfortable shoes – NO high heels or tennis shoes).

The cost of the class which is $48.  This class runs from 6:30-8:00pm. Day of the week is yet to be determined. The class name is HPER 5105 and the CRN number is 70075. You can register by going to this link on the Northeast website.

For more information on the classes or to register by phone, West Point Extended Campus at 402-372-2269.

SWING DANCE – West Point Campus