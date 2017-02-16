The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

SGA WANTS YOU!

Josh Crim, Reporter
February 16, 2017

Student Government Association (SGA) is currently looking for new members. If you are interested in a leadership role, helping improve Northeast Community College, or just looking for something more than just going to class everyday SGA could be the right fit for you. SGA is the heart and soul behind improving Northeast Community College for students. SGA meets every other Friday at Hawk’s Landing in their office! For more information go to a meeting or call their group sponsor Amanda Engelhart at 402-844-7306

Viewpoint reporter Josh Crim talked to Amanda Engelhart to see what SGA is all about.

