“Pack the Gym” and Middle School night to cheer on the Hawks at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams each have one home game remaining in their regular seasons. Athletic Director Jake Ripple would like to see a large crowd at the games this weekend to cheer on the Hawks.

Northeast will host Iowa Western Community College on Saturday, February 18, in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

“These games are going to have a big impact on post-season play. On the women’s side, the game will most likely decide who will host the Region XI Championship game, and on the men’s side it will be the difference between hosting a playoff game or having to win on the road twice to win the region championship,” Ripple said. “Obviously, we want to give as much support as we can to our teams and cheer them on to victory.”

In their previous meeting with Iowa Western earlier this month, the men’s team overcame the Reivers, 83-80, in a game that came down to the final seconds. The women’s team fell 65-58 to Iowa Western in their previous meeting.

Ripple is urging the community to come to Northeast for Saturday’s games.

“We are hosting a big conference match-up, but we will make it a fun night, too, as we will be giving away some door prizes as well as throwing out Northeast memorabilia during the game.”

Northeast will also be holding a special night for Norfolk Middle School students. Any Norfolk Middle School student with a school ID will get into the games for free.

“Earlier in the school year, our men’s basketball team went to Norfolk Middle School to put on a presentation for the students, which was very well received by the student-body. This is a chance for the same students to come out and see our teams in competition.”

Northeast will also recognize its student-athletes who received Academic All-Region Honors at halftime of the women’s game.

The Northeast women (25-2) will play Iowa Western (19-8) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Northeast men (21-7) facing Iowa Western (21-6) at 7 p.m.