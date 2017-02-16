The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast women’s basketball routs Southeast, 96-52

February 16, 2017

BEATRICE – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team has improved to 25-2 after their 96-52 win over Southeast Community College here Tuesday.

The Hawks held a 16-point lead heading into halftime, but Coach Matt Svehla said his team missed a number of opportunities.

“We had a solid start to the game, but we missed a bunch of bunnies, and that was a bit frustrating heading into halftime,” he said. “Our second half was better, and we had a good third quarter on both ends of the court. Savannah Au and Cynthia Jorge gave us some decent minutes off the bench.”

Au shot 5-for-7 with 11 points, and Jorge went 6-for-7, including 3-for-3 from the three-point line, with a game-high 17 points.

Other high scorers for Northeast include Maddie Egr with 14 points; Aida Santana, 11; and Mykala Baylor, Iva Belosevic and Sam Caruth each with ten.

Jay’la Brown led Southeast with 10 points.

Northeast will host their final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they face Iowa Western Community College at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is 5 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 7 p.m.

