Northeast is hosting a career fair





You’ll need to find a job after graduation, and you might need some help finding a job. If that’s you, don’t worry. Northeast Community College Career Services has your back.

Career Services is hosting a career fair on March 15, 2017 from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm in the Cox Activities Center. Below is a list of employers that are expected to be at the fair.

ADM

Aftershock

Alvine Engineering

Aurora Cooperative

Aventure Staffing

Baldwin Filter

Beckenhauer Construction, Inc.

Beef Products, Inc.

Behlen Manufacturing Co.

Boyd’s Electrical Service

Central Nebraska Rehabilitation Services LLC

Central Valley Ag

CHI Health

Coilcraft

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce

Continental ContiTech

Crafts, Inc.

Eakes Office Solutions

EBM Construction

Employment Works, Inc.

Faith Regional Health Service

Frontier Coop

Great Plains Communications

H & H Automotive

Home Instead Senior Care

Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co.

IES Commercial, Inc.

Integrated Life Choices

Interstates Construction

Jakes Electric LLC

Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office

Jones Mfg.

Kidwell

Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc.

Lincoln Electric System

Lyman-Richey Corporation

Manzer Equipment, Inc.

Menford Electric LLC

Midwest Bank

Midwest Medical Transport Company

Mike Durfee State Prison

Muth Electric

Natural Resources Conservation Service

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Nebraska State Patrol

News Channel Nebraska/US 92

Nucor Detailing Center

Olsson Associates

Ozark National Life/NIS Financial Services

Pender Grain, Inc.

Plan B Consultants, Inc.

Riverview, LLP/Wulf Cattle

Sandhills Publishing

Schnackel Engineers

Set the Bar Fitness & Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods

Staab Management Company dba Pizza Hut

State Farm – Shannon Lamb

Trail King Industries

United Suppliers

University of Nebraska – Lincoln Police Department

USDA, Farm Service Agency

Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Woodhouse Auto Family

Yankton Area Progressive Growth