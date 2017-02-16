Northeast is hosting a career fair
February 16, 2017
You’ll need to find a job after graduation, and you might need some help finding a job. If that’s you, don’t worry. Northeast Community College Career Services has your back.
Career Services is hosting a career fair on March 15, 2017 from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm in the Cox Activities Center. Below is a list of employers that are expected to be at the fair.
ADM
Aftershock
Alvine Engineering
Aurora Cooperative
Aventure Staffing
Baldwin Filter
Beckenhauer Construction, Inc.
Beef Products, Inc.
Behlen Manufacturing Co.
Boyd’s Electrical Service
Central Nebraska Rehabilitation Services LLC
Central Valley Ag
CHI Health
Coilcraft
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce
Continental ContiTech
Crafts, Inc.
Eakes Office Solutions
EBM Construction
Employment Works, Inc.
Faith Regional Health Service
Frontier Coop
Great Plains Communications
H & H Automotive
Home Instead Senior Care
Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co.
IES Commercial, Inc.
Integrated Life Choices
Interstates Construction
Jakes Electric LLC
Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office
Jones Mfg.
Kidwell
Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc.
Lincoln Electric System
Lyman-Richey Corporation
Manzer Equipment, Inc.
Menford Electric LLC
Midwest Bank
Midwest Medical Transport Company
Mike Durfee State Prison
Muth Electric
Natural Resources Conservation Service
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
Nebraska State Patrol
News Channel Nebraska/US 92
Nucor Detailing Center
Olsson Associates
Ozark National Life/NIS Financial Services
Pender Grain, Inc.
Plan B Consultants, Inc.
Riverview, LLP/Wulf Cattle
Sandhills Publishing
Schnackel Engineers
Set the Bar Fitness & Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods
Staab Management Company dba Pizza Hut
State Farm – Shannon Lamb
Trail King Industries
United Suppliers
University of Nebraska – Lincoln Police Department
USDA, Farm Service Agency
Wells Enterprises, Inc.
Woodhouse Auto Family
Yankton Area Progressive Growth
