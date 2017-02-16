The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Mobley’s free throws seal win for Northeast

February 16, 2017

BEATRICE – Jalen Mobley’s late free throws gave the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team a win over Southeast Community College here Tuesday. The Hawks defeated the Storm 109-107.

“We came out slow, and we paid the price early,” said Northeast Coach Dan Anderson. “Southeast hit big shots and pushed us to our limits. We are happy we came out with the road win.”

With less than a second left in the tied game, Jalen Mobley drove to the hole and drew a foul. He made both free throws to seal the win for Northeast.

The Hawks played without freshman Melksidek Moreaux. Milan Skundric took his place, notching 20 points and nine rebounds. Kyle McKinley put up 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Mobley scored 18 points and nine rebounds.

Bobby Parker and Taylor Britt led Southeast with 25 points each.

The Hawks (21-7) will host their final home game of the regular season when they face conference rival Iowa Western Community College on Saturday. The men will take the court at 7 p.m. after the women’s game at 5 p.m. Both games will be held at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.



