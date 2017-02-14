The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Learn to paint owls!

February 14, 2017

The Center for Enterprise at Northeast Community College is offering three great painting classes this spring. The first is “Owl Painting: What a Hoot” on February 15th and 16th, 6-9 p.m.  The class will be held in the Life Long Learning Center and is a beginner level painting class.  You will create a stylized image of an owl in a tree. The instructor, Heather Gates will demonstrate simple owl painting techniques and assist students with their own design.

In the first class session, you will learn the process of color planning and creating the image, and you will paint your background. In the second class session, you will create your owl images and add design accent elements to your prepared canvas. Supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the class which is $72.  The class name is ARTS 5163 and the CRN number is 70163. You can register by going to this link on the Northeast website and scrolling down to Owl Paint.

Later this spring Gates is also teaching a class on how to paint your initials and another one on relief painting.  For more information on the classes or to register by phone, call Pam at 402-844-7245.

