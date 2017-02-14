The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Hawks softball opens season with doubleheader split

February 14, 2017

MCCOOK – The Northeast Community College softball team opened their season with one loss and one win to McCook Community College here Friday. The Hawks dropped the first game, 4-2, and won the second, 6-5.

“Overall, I think our first games went well,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “It was the first time we’ve seen dirt since November, and it took us a little to get adjusted. The first game we had some issues swinging at bad pitches and getting our timing down. We were just trying too hard. Once we settled down and found our rhythm, we started to hit the ball hard.”

The first game saw Kianna Garza (1-for-2) finishing with a home run and an RBI. Claudia Navarro (1-for-3) had a double and an RBI, while Teanne Edens went 1-for-2 and Amy Rogers, 1-for-3.

In the second game, Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, double and RBI. Savannah Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kylie Givens went 1-for-1 with a run and RBI. Alyson Romey finished 2-for-4 with a run.

“I look forward to our game tomorrow against North Platte, now that we have the first game jitters out of the way,” said Woodhead.

The Hawks will travel to North Platte today to face North Platte Community College at 2 and 4 p.m.

 

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 2, McCook 4

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 1
McCook 0 0 1 0 2 1 X 4 6 0

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 6, McCook 5

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 0 0 0 1 4 1 6 12 4
McCook 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 8 0
