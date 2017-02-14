The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Hawks softball drops games against North Platte, 7-5 and 13-7

February 14, 2017

NORTH PLATTE – The Northeast Community College softball team wrapped up their weekend road games here Saturday, dropping two games against North Platte Community College. The Knights defeated the Hawks 7-5 in the first game and 13-7 in the second.

In the first game, Northeast’s Teanne Edens pitched ten strikeouts and had a no hitter until the fourth inning when North Platte scored a run.

“We had a tough sixth inning,” said Hawks Coach Iris Woodhead, when the Knights scored another six runs. “North Platte started to push back and instead of holding our ground, we crumbled.”

Amy Rogers went 2-for-4 with a run, double and an RBI. Alyson Romey finished 1-for-2 with a home run, run and RBI.

In the second game, Northeast had another strong start they were unable to maintain.

“We couldn’t hold our ground when our opponent pushed back,” said Woodhead. “It was like we were surprised that the other team wouldn’t go down without a fight. Our mental toughness still needs to develop. We lay down our arms too easily when things get tough. The good thing is, it’s early in the season, and I believe we will continue to improve.”

Rogers went 3-for-4 with a run in game two. Savannah Robertson (1-for-4) had a home run, run and RBI; Claudia Navarro (2-for-4), a run and a double; Carlyee Arndt (1-for-4), a double; and Ashley Gilsdorf (1-for-3), two runs and two stolen bases.

Northeast (1-3) will travel to Council Bluffs, IA, on Saturday, February 18, to face Iowa Western Community College in a doubleheader. Game times are 12 and 2 p.m.

 

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 5, North Platte 7

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 5 8 3
NPCC 0 0 0 1 0 6 X 7 6 0

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 7, North Platte 13

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 7 10 3
NPCC 1 6 3 3 0 0 X 13 16 4
